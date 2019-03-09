Home | News | General | Just in: Probe attack on our reporter - BBC tells PDP

- There have been claims that a reporter of the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) was assaulted during the general polls in Lagos

The journalist, a reporter of the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC), was allegedly attacked by a bigwig of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

- Thus, the BBC, on Monday, March 18, called on the national and state leadership of the party to investigate the issue

The British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) on Monday, March 18, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to look into the reported violence on Ajoke Ulohotse, attacked during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls in Alimosho, Lagos.

In a letter to the party's national head, Prince Uche Secondus, the chairman of the state's chapter, Adegbola Dominic, BBC claimed that Ulohotse was attacked by one PDP bigwig Segun Adewale.

The media outfit urged Secondus and Adegbola to investigate the development and make public its discoveries after its probe, Vanguard reports.

Signed by Adejuwon Soyinka, the editor of BBC News pidgin service, the letter reads: “We will like to draw your attention to an incident on Saturday March 9, 2019 in which a BBC reporter, Ajoke Ulohotse, was assaulted while carrying out her lawful duties by Mr. Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland. Mr . Adewale is said to be a prominent member of your party in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“The BBC reporter was assigned to cover the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State during the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections and was monitoring voting proceedings at a polling unit located right in front of Pleasure Bus Stop, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway when she was attacked by Mr. Adewale.

“At the polling unit, she noticed that voters were encouraged to approach Mr. Adewale immediately after they voted to collect a cash reward of N1,000 that the politician was personally handing over to them. Sensing this was an apparent case of vote-buying, the reporter decided to film.

“Sadly, she was attacked by Mr. Adewale who slapped and forcefully took her phone away. In assaulting the BBC reporter, Mr. Adewale was assisted by some thugs who had accompanied him to the polling unit.

“We have video evidences of how Mr. Adewale assaulted the BBC reporter and are therefore demanding that you use your offices to ensure that this incident is thoroughly investigated and your findings shared with us.”

