Man kills brother-in-law over N30,000 debt in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A man identified as Segun Oni, has reportedly killed his brother-in-law, Sunday Oluwadare, with a log in a disagreement over N30,000 debt he(Oni) owed his in-law.

The incident happened in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and Oni has been apprehended by the Police.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at Adebowale area of Akure metropolis.

The disagreement was said to have degenerated into fisticuffs, during which the suspect received a thorough beating from the deceased.

Oni went for a log and hit his brother-in-law on the head. Oluwadare died before he could be rushed to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure.

The state Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, said the suspect is in Police custody while investigation had commenced.

According to him, the suspect allegedly hit the deceased with a big stick on the head following an argument.

