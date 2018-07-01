Home | News | General | SDP NASS candidate drags INEC to tribunal

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate for Anambra Central senatorial district, Chief Tony Chukwuelue, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the Elections Petitions Tribunal to notify the tribunal that his party was excluded from the ballot papers for the election.

Addressing newsmen in his Abatate home in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, while surrounded by his supporters, Chief Chukwuelue alleged that the exclusion of his name from the ballot papers for the election was a plan between INEC and his major opponents whom he said his campaign exposed their weaknesses and touched the minds of the people of Anambra Central to massively vote for him.

Chukwuelue said: “I was nominated by my party SDP as the sole candidate to run for Anambra Central Senatorial district, having fulfilled all necessary requirements as demanded by law.

“I ran one of the best campaign ever in the history of my district based on issues which resonated easily with the yearnings of the constituents in my area.

“Our campaign brought to the fore, the tragedy that befell Anambra Central Senatorial district when their seat at the Senate was left vacant and without representation for three years because the political gladiators who sought to represent the district were fighting in the court over who was the rightful candidate.”

