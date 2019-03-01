Home | News | General | AXA Mansard promotes youth sports at world school games

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, a global leader in insurance and asset management, said it is committed to promoting youth sports as well as healthy living and development amongst children.

AXA Mansard

To this end, AXA Mansard has sponsored Children International School, CIS Lagos, to the World School Games 2019 that held on the 28th of February to the 2nd of March in Dubai.

The World School Games was a three day international multi-sport competition staged in Dubai and attended by international schools from across the globe.

A minimum of 16 students (8 boys and 8 girls) from each school took part in athletics, football and swimming in a bid to accrue the most points and be crowned World Champions. The 3-day competition saw CIS Lagos, winning several gold medals amongst others in athletics and swimming.

The aim of the games was to create a truly international event that brings together students from all over the world, breaks down social and cultural barriers, and celebrates the talent, diversity and sportsmanship of children from different countries, backgrounds and education systems.

Speaking about the event, Group Head, Strategy & Marketing of AXA Mansard, Mr. Kola Oni, said, “We are excited to be a part of this iconic event as we promote youth sports, healthy living and development amongst children through the sponsorship of CIS Lagos to the 2019 World School Games.

“It is a unique stage for the world’s best young athletes to compete in a fun and competitive event, at truly world class facilities. It was an opportunity for children all over the world to bond and create memories that will last a lifetime, while inspiring kids to become more physically active for a lifetime from an early age.”

Commenting further, Oni said, “At AXA Mansard, we will continue to be at the forefront of the development of the next generation and look forward to making a difference in the lives of kids, young adults and the community at large”

…promotes mental wellness

AXA Mansard has said that it is committed to promoting physical and mental health as well as healthy living and development amongst children and adults.

To this end, the insurer has sponsored the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

The Special Olympics World Games takes place every two years alternating between summer and winter. Austria hosted the Winter Games in 2017 where 22 athletes represented Nigeria, winning 12 Gold and 10 Silver medals.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games scheduled to hold from the 14th – 21st of March 2019, will be the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world in 2019. It is expected to bring together 7,000 athletes, 3,000 coaches, 1,500 officials, 20,000 volunteers, 3,000 guests, 6,000 family members and over 500,000 thousand spectators from over 170 nations.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Tope Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health Plc said, “The need to show our concern and support towards children and young adults that are physically challenged cannot be over-emphasized seeing they have very little opportunity to participate in organised athletic events. Sponsoring this iconic event is our way of ultimately contributing towards the mental and physical wellness of these children.

“The Games serve to promote the concept of involvement in physical activity and other opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. It also gives an opportunity for children and young adults all over the world to bond and create memories that will last a lifetime, while inspiring them to push beyond the barrier of intellectual disabilities.”

Commenting further, Adeniyi said, “At AXA Mansard, we remain resolute in making the world a healthier place, as such, we throw our weight behind initiatives that promotes mental and physical wellness in the society.”

AXA Mansard is a member of the AXA Group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management with 166,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 62 countries.

AXA Mansard was incorporated in 1989 as a private limited liability company and is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. AXA Mansard was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...