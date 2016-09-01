Home | News | General | MASSOB condemns killings in Ebonyi, Kaduna, Taraba, others by herdsmen

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Uchenna Madu, weekend condemned the incessant killings of citizens belonging to Christian communities in some parts of Nigeria, allegedly by herdsmen.

File: Members of the Movement for the Survival of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

In a statement in Abakaliki by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson, the group which observed that the killing of innocent Nigerians commenced immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner of the just- concluded presidential election added that security agents in their bid to deceive the international community labelled the killers as gunmen instead of herdsmen.

The statement read in part: “It is very unfortunate that these ethnic cleansing commenced immediately after presidential election in which INEC was subjected to announce Muhammadu Buhari as winner.

PDP to Buratai: Stop pitching military against Nigerians

“MASSOB reminds the citizens that prior to the presidential election, mostly within the campaign period, the terrorist activities of armed herdsmen suddenly reduced because Buhari and his cabals controlling Nigeria’s federal government do not want to refresh the damaging effects of the activities of the herdsmen in the consciousness of the people because of their votes.

“It is very disheartening that overwhelming evidences abound on the incessant, systematic and well coordinated attacks, killings and ethnic cleansing of Christian- dominated villages of Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Plateau and Ebonyi States recently after the presidential election. The killings were executed by herdsmen. Then, security agents in their bid to deceive the international community labelled the attackers as gunmen instead of what they are.

“Having clinched power through dubious and corruptible means, we remind the people of Biafra to be more vigilant and conscious of their residential environment because the APC cabal will unleash many dangerous and systematic mayhem that will subject the people of Nigeria to political and economic islamisation of Nigeria.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...