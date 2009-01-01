Home | News | General | Former Manchester United star labels Premier League overrated
The kind of finance minister Nigeria needs to transform its economy - Industrialist reveals
Student hit by bullet, 2 officers injured as police repel attack on cultists, ritualists in Ikorodu

Former Manchester United star labels Premier League overrated



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic, former Man United striker berates English Premier League

- The superstar spent one and a half season at Old Trafford and was an instant hit during his first season at the club

- Ibrahimovic joined LA Galaxy in 2018 after failing to return to the team's starting line up on return from terrible injury

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the English Premier League is the most overrated league in top European competitions.

The Swede spent about one and a half season at Manchester United and won an Europa League and one EFL Cup during his first season at Old Trafford.

He scored 17 goals in 28 appearances for the Red Devils during his first season at the club, but injury stopped him from reigning in the second season at the club.

READ ALSO: David Ospina returns home from hospital after collapsing during Napoli match

And for someone, who has played in Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands and then England before moving into the US, he seems to be in a good position to make such statement.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102