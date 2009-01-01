Home | News | General | Student hit by bullet, 2 officers injured as police repel attack on cultists, ritualists in Ikorodu

- Lagos police command said it has arrested three person following a raid on cultists and ritualists’ hideout in Ikorodu

- The command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 19

- DSP Bala Elkana said the raid led to as serious attack serious attack on Imota police station in Ikorodu

Operatives of the Lagos state police command have arrested three suspects following a raid on cultists and ritualists’ hideout.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 19, NAN reports.

He also said that the raid, which took place on Monday, March 1 8, almost led to a serious attack on Imota police station in Ikorodu, during which two policemen were injured.

He said: “On March 18, at about 5:30pm, following a tip-off, a team of policemen on surveillance at Adama community, Ikorodu, raided a den of cultists who specialise in ritual murder and kidnapping for ritual purposes.

“On sighting the police, they opened fire and equally used some of their hostages as human shields.

“During the operation that lasted for about one hour, two police officers were injured and three suspects were arrested namely, Ahmed Hassan, Daniel Enyin and Olaniran Alium.

“One Hadiyat Sikiru an SS1 student was hit by a stray bullet. Attempt by other members of the deadly gang to attack our police station at Imota was met with stiff resistance by the gallant officers on duty.

“The commissioner of police, Lagos state, CP Zubairu Muazu mni, has directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of criminal investigation, Panti, to take over the case for further investigation.''

