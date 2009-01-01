Home | News | General | British tycoon holds Chelsea takeover talks as Abramovich demands £2.5bn
British tycoon holds Chelsea takeover talks as Abramovich demands £2.5bn



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 minutes ago
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seeking to purchase Premier League side Chelsea

- The British billionaire has since held talks with current owner, Roman Abramovich

- Abramovich is said to be demanding £2.5 billion for the west London club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, British tycoon, has reportedly held talks over a possible takeover of Chelsea football club.

According to a UK Metro report, Ratcliffe, who is Britain's richest man is exploring the possibility of replacing current owner, Roman Abramovich as club chief.

