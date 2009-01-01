Home | News | General | British tycoon holds Chelsea takeover talks as Abramovich demands £2.5bn

- Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seeking to purchase Premier League side Chelsea

- The British billionaire has since held talks with current owner, Roman Abramovich

- Abramovich is said to be demanding £2.5 billion for the west London club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, British tycoon, has reportedly held talks over a possible takeover of Chelsea football club.

According to a UK Metro report, Ratcliffe, who is Britain's richest man is exploring the possibility of replacing current owner, Roman Abramovich as club chief.

However, Abramovich's demand of a huge fee of £2.5 billion for the Premier League club is said to be the stumbling block.

Despite growing up as a Manchester United fans, Ratcliffe has often been spotted at Stamford Bridge cheering the Blues.

He already has interests in football across Europe, having initially purchased Swiss topflight side, Lausanne-Sport.

As it stands, Chelsea is not officially for sale, but a potential takeover in the near future would not be a shocker as Abramovich becomes a glowingly distant figure at the club.

The Russian has issues surrounding his UK visa and has since stalled plans to rebuild Stamford Bridge.

The club currently sits sixth on the Premier League standings with 57 points, just one behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Their only chance of lifting a trophy this season is in the Europa League where they have already booked a slot in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly planning to hand goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stiff punishment after his refusal to be substituted in EFL Cup final defeat.

The Blues were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Manchester City after both sides had failed to find the back of the net in 120 minutes.

