Horrible learning condition in Kebbi state where students sit on bare floor (photos)

- Students in Mega Model Primary School in Kebbi sit on bare floor to learn in their classrooms

- The horrible situation remained the same after the school was nominated for rehalibilation in the 2018 budget

- The school was picked for rebuilding by Senator Bala Ibn Naallah

Situations like what is presently happening in Maga Model Primary school in Kebbi state may have partly informed the decision of Nigerians to pick education as one of the key areas the federal government needs to focus on now that presidential election is done.

A twitter account called Tracka NG posted pictures of children learning under very inhumane conditions as some of them could be seen sitting on bare floor in their classrooms.

Tracka NG said the school was billed for rehabilitation in the 2018 budget by Senator Bala Ibn Naallah, but despite the released N50 billion, nothing has been done to fix it.

In the pictures, the children were huddled together in a position that is very uncomfortable for learning.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that FlexiSAF Foundation and Connected Development (CODE) signed a broad agreement to identify and verify the number of out of school children in selected states in Nigeria and increase citizen participation through awareness raising.

The partnership by both organisations was signed on Monday, March 18, at CODE's office in Abuja.

This came at a time when stakeholders have been calling for sustainable measures to be put in place to strengthen the quality of education in Nigeria and curtail the growing number of out of school children, which has grossly affected the northern region.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Salihijo, chairman of Flexisaf Foundation said: “It is indeed a remarkable feat to partner with CODE in our mutual goal to reach out a helping hand to communities in need.

"We will be able to have access to more communities to provide basic education for all children.”

Salihijo noted that the initiative is a Corporate Social Responsibility for FlexiSAF, while informing that the foundation already engaged over a 100 children in similar programmes either formally or informally through partnerships in the past.

