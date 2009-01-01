Home | News | General | Horrible learning condition in Kebbi state where students sit on bare floor (photos)
British tycoon holds Chelsea takeover talks as Abramovich demands £2.5bn
Opinion: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are too old to be president by Richard Cohen

Horrible learning condition in Kebbi state where students sit on bare floor (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Students in Mega Model Primary School in Kebbi sit on bare floor to learn in their classrooms

- The horrible situation remained the same after the school was nominated for rehalibilation in the 2018 budget

- The school was picked for rebuilding by Senator Bala Ibn Naallah

Situations like what is presently happening in Maga Model Primary school in Kebbi state may have partly informed the decision of Nigerians to pick education as one of the key areas the federal government needs to focus on now that presidential election is done.

A twitter account called Tracka NG posted pictures of children learning under very inhumane conditions as some of them could be seen sitting on bare floor in their classrooms.

Tracka NG said the school was billed for rehabilitation in the 2018 budget by Senator Bala Ibn Naallah, but despite the released N50 billion, nothing has been done to fix it.

READ ALSO: Elections: APC chieftain calls for probe of INEC in Ebonyi

In the pictures, the children were huddled together in a position that is very uncomfortable for learning.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102