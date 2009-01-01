Home | News | General | Ex Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o visits children at a school in his native Cameroon (photos)
Opinion: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are too old to be president by Richard Cohen
It’ll be bad if S/East isn’t given Senate presidency in 9th Assembly - APC chieftain declares

Ex Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o visits children at a school in his native Cameroon (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Samuel Eto'o has visited a school in Cameroon where he had interactions with the children

- Eto'o who is four-time African player of the year winner also took the children to the football pitch

- He currently plays as a striker for Qatar SC after playing for clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto'o has visited a school in his native country where he engaged the children in some sporting activities.

Children and staffs in the school were seen in joyous mood to see the former Barcelona star in their premises.

Samuel Eto'o took the children to the football pitch where he taught them some basic football skills.

The 38-year-old ex African player of the year also delivered a lecture in the school where he explained his career in football.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102