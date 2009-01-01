Home | News | General | Iwobi, Ighalo, 4 others storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Seychelles and Egypt showdown
It’ll be bad if S/East isn’t given Senate presidency in 9th Assembly - APC chieftain declares
Family rendered homeless in the aftermath of Itafaji building collapse

Iwobi, Ighalo, 4 others storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Seychelles and Egypt showdown



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Nigeria vs Seychelles will take place at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba

- The match is the last AFCON group game for the already qualified Super Eagles

- Nigeria will also take on the Pharaoh's of Egypt in an international friendly

Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Asaba, Delta state capital, for their final AFCON qualifier against the Pirates of Seychelles and their international friendly with Egypt.

Other players who have hit camp include Rotherham's Semi Ajayi, Enyimba's Ikouwem Udo, U-20 defender Valentine Ozonwafor, Katsina United shot-stopper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Kaizer Chiefs goalie Daniel Akpeyi.

Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Ahmed Musa, Ogehenkaro Etebo, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen are expected to join the team in Asaba.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102