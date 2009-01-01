Home | News | General | Iwobi, Ighalo, 4 others storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Seychelles and Egypt showdown

- Nigeria vs Seychelles will take place at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba

- The match is the last AFCON group game for the already qualified Super Eagles

- Nigeria will also take on the Pharaoh's of Egypt in an international friendly

Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Asaba, Delta state capital, for their final AFCON qualifier against the Pirates of Seychelles and their international friendly with Egypt.

Other players who have hit camp include Rotherham's Semi Ajayi, Enyimba's Ikouwem Udo, U-20 defender Valentine Ozonwafor, Katsina United shot-stopper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Kaizer Chiefs goalie Daniel Akpeyi.

Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Ahmed Musa, Ogehenkaro Etebo, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen are expected to join the team in Asaba.

READ ALSO: Alexis Sanchez wanted by Juventus but must accept a pay cut

The Super Eagles have already booked their ticket to the biggest soccer fiesta in Africa after playing out a 1-1 draw against South Africa last December.

Libya and Bafana Bafana will hustle for the last slot in the group as Stuart Baxter's side only need a draw to ensure qualification into the tournament slated for June.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Gernot Rohr's side will take on Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba on Friday March 22, while the Egypt game will hold at the same venue on Tuesday, March 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr has explained that Mikel Obi asked to be left out of the squad that will face Seychelles in 2019 AFCON qualifier and a friendly tie against Egypt.

Mikel Obi has not played for Nigeria since the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Super Eagles failed to make it out of the Group stages.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...