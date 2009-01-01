Home | News | General | Family rendered homeless in the aftermath of Itafaji building collapse

Recently, in Itafaji, Lagos Island, a building housing a school collapsed and this has caused trauma and havoc to virtually everyone affected by the collapse. Recently, some of the school children who were involved in the incident were interviewed and made to talk about their experiences. Hearing their stories firsthand really expresses the depth of the wreck caused by the event.

For one, a 3-year-old boy named Kabiru Sasore was interviewed by the The Independent. He revealed that he was afraid of going back to school to study due to the impact of the accident.

According to him, he had been eating in class when the incident happened. Just as he was digging deep in his food, he heard a sound which he thought was a bomb.

However, he was quick to find out that it was not a bomb, but a building collapse. To this effect, he said: “I was eating in my class when my school collapsed, I heard a loud sound, and our school shook and all of us fell on each other. I was afraid and I didn’t want to go to school that day, I later saw a caterpillar. Though I am fine but my back is still painting me and my neck.”

For this reason, he was scared of going back to school because he did not want a repeat of such an incident. Even more, his aunty, Balikis Muhammed, said he was recently discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH ). She added that he is still trying to regain his health and has an appointment in the hospital next Thursday to this effect.

She had more to say: "His mother, Idera, is not feeling fine due to the shock from the incident; she is currently on admission in the hospital. When I saw him in the hospital last Thursday, when he woke up in the hospital, what he told us was that they bombed his school, everybody shook and it was not fair. He was shouting the name of his friend from the same school who was by his bed side, that one was asleep but Kabiru continuously shouted his name and was banging on his bed till that one woke up, opened his eyes, shouted Daddy."

Even more, another survivor of the incident named Farouk Abimbola also spoke to The Independent and told his side of the story. The boy who is seven years old had this to say:

"We were in the class reading with our teacher when the building suddenly started shacking and it collapsed, I heard a loud sound and I saw pillars coming down. I later saw caterpillar then sand was covering my leg and my head; some people carried and removed me from the sand and took me to the hospital. My leg and my hand are still paining me."

His aunt Titilayo Kowobar revealed that, although he has been discharged from the hospital, he was still undergoing treatment. Even more, she disclosed that the family has been displaced from their home which also collapsed, hence, they are now homeless:

“She is not in the right frame of mind, because her house has also been demolished. Now the family has no where to live; the father hangs around, the mother and Farouk stays with me, while their other children stays elsewhere."

Recently, an actress named Queen Oluwa shared a very disturbing video of another building on the verge of collapse. Even more, this structure also houses a school!

