Jose Mourinho names 'world most valuable player' and it is neither Ronaldo nor Messi

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Kylian Mbappe labeled world's most valuable player by former Man United boss Jose Mourinho

- The 20-year-old played scored four goals in the colours of France when they conquered the world for the second time in Russia last year

- Mbappe has also scored 26 goals and six assists in 23 French League appearances this campaign

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named Paris Saint Germain star Kylain Mbappe as world's most valuable player.

The Portuguese tactician, who is currently enjoying life as a TV pundit overlooked his former players Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to rate the 20-year-old his MVP.

Mbappe has scored 26 goals and six assists in 23 Ligue 1 matches for the Parisians this campaign.

Though, he was unable to save the French League champions from crashing out of the UEFA Champions League championship this month after bowing to EPL side Manchester United.

