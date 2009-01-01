Home | News | General | Jose Mourinho ranked 13th best manager of all time (see top 50)
Jose Mourinho ranked 13th best manager of all time (see top 50)



- Sir Alex Ferguson ranked second behind Rinus Michels according to the list released by France Football

- Michel played an integral part in the growth and history of Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Netherlands national team

- Pep Guardiola and Rafa Benitez are the only current Premier League managers who made the list

Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has been ranked second best all-time manager among the top 50 greatest club managers.

Dutch football player turned manager Rinus Michels emerged as the greatest manager of all-time according to the ranking done by France Football.

The former Ajax, Barcelona, and Netherlands tactician rallied majority of the votes to beat Ferguson to the top spot.

