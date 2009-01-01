Home | News | General | Ronaldo shows amazing skills as he trains with Portugal squad in Lisbon (photos)

- Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, March 19, trained with his teammates at the national team

- Ronaldo is back in the Portugal squad for the first time since the World Cup in Russia

- Portugal will face Ukraine and Serbia in their next two games in 2020 Euro qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday morning, March 19, trained with the Portugal national team after being recalled for his country's next two Euro qualifiers.

The Juventus star has not played for his nation since the end of 2018 World Cup in Russia as he was omitted from Portugal's squad for their last round of fixtures.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were in Madrid on Monday, March 18, before the Juventus star joined his countrymen in Portugal.

He was pictured taking part in a series of drills in the morning sun, while also chatting to coach Fernando Santos and doing some stretches.

Ronaldo was incredible for Juventus last week scoring three goals for the Old Lady against Atletico Madrid which sent them to the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to Madrid on Monday, March 18, to open his hair transplant center in the Spanish capital.

The Juventus striker and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are going to be managers of the company which is part of their Insparya Group.

Ronaldo who dumped Real Madrid for Juventus last season was seen making his way to the clinic with his partner.

