Sir Alex Ferguson's most loved item as Man United boss sold for £390,000

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- Sir Alex Ferguson's last chewing gum as Manchester United manager was sold for £390,000

- Ferguson became Manchester United manager in 1986 and left the English club in 2013

- The 77-year-old went through at least 3,000 packets of chewing gum while at Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the best football managers in the world considering his achievements when he was in charge of Premier League side Manchester United.

Ferguson became Manchester United manager in 1986 and gave a player like Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to shine at Old Trafford.

In May 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson retired from active coaching, and since then, he has been involved in football but not as a manager.

