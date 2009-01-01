BREAKING: Atiku files new petition against Buhari, resuscitates alleged WASC certificate scam
Fresh details of the petition filed on Monday by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, emerged on Tuesday.
The 141-page petition contained five grounds, one of which resuscitates the allegation that Buhari was not qualified to run for the office of the President on the grounds that he did not possess the constitutional minimum qualification of a school certificate.
The petition, was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission, Buhari and the APC as the first to the third respondents respectively.
Names of 21 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 18 other lawyers appeared on the petition.
They were led by Mr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN).
The five grounds of appeal, read, “The 2nd respondent (Buhari) was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.
“The election of the 2nd respondent is invalid by reason of corrupt practices.
“The election of the 2nd Respondent is invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).
“The 2nd respondent was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the said election.
“The 2nd respondent submitted to the 1st Respondent an affidavit containing false information of a fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election.”
