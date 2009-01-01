Nigerian customers expose racist Chinese restaurant in Lagos

The Shi Shi Chinese Restaurant is located at 21B Emina Crescent, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos. Several Nigerians have claimed to have also experienced racial discrimination at the Lagos-based outlet.

The victims, Ms Blessing Ukeje and Ms Obianuju Uba, spoke to Punch Newspaper, detailing their unpalatable experience with the front-desk officers of the restaurant located at 21B Emina Crescent, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the victims, Blessing Ukeje, revealed that she had visited the restaurant along with four other friends around 8pm on a Saturday.

She said as they attempted to enter into the restaurant, the security guard told them that only persons with White skin or Black persons in the company of a White person were welcome.

Ukeje said, “On Saturday evening, about five of us were looking for a Karaoke restaurant and when we checked Google map, the name of the restaurant popped up and we all drove there. We were five.

“When we were about to enter, a guard asked what we came for and we responded that we were there for Karaoke.

“He told us that they didn’t have a Karaoke bar, while his colleague said they do, but that anyone who wants to be admitted must be in the company of a Chinese.

“He said Blacks are not allowed. That Blacks that come must come with Chinese people.

“We were all shocked because, even when we travel, we never see such. So, I asked him again if he was sure and he said that was the management policy.

“I actually thought I was dreaming. I asked him if he was okay with the policy being a Black man himself, but he didn’t respond.

“While we stood there, we saw Chinese people going in. Two Chinese ladies and two Chinese guys went in. It was after our experience that we decided to expose these people.”

Another victim, Obianuju Uba, said she was shocked when she was turned back at the gate.

Uba said she engaged the guard in an argument and even asked him if he was comfortable refusing to allow his countrymen to enter the restaurant.

She said when the guard refused to back down, she left with her friends.

Uba said, “I went with three of my female friends and two guys. On getting to the restaurant, we asked the security guard if there was Karaoke and he said they no longer hold Karaoke but only to eat. When we tried to go in, he said they don’t allow Blacks.

“So, I was confused because I had never experienced such in my life. I was shocked that a Nigerian — and not a Chinese man — was used as the guard. The guard even spoke with Yoruba accent, so I was sure that he was a Nigerian.

“I was pissed off and walked away, while my friends continued to argue with him.”

