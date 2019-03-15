Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets in US hospital

According to the hospital, on its Twitter handle, the odds of having sextuplets are estimated to be one in 4.7 billion.

The hospital said the six babies were made up of four boys and two girls.

The hospital went on to reveal that the babies were born between 4:50 a.m. and 4:59 a.m.

The babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound (0.4kg), 12 ounces (0.3kg) to 2 pounds (0.9kg), and 14 ounces (0.39kg).

They are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit, according to the release.

Already the new mum has named her daughters, Zina and Zuriel while still thinking of the names for the four boys.

