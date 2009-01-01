How Saraki, Dino Melaye plan to install next National Assembly leadership

An official of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has alleged of plot by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to hijack the constitution of the leadership of the 9th Senate.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena alleged that Saraki, Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus were plotting to decide the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Nabena alleged that Saraki and PDP have devised plans to ensure that their loyalists take control of the legislative arm of government.

According to Nabena: “The outgoing Senate President and the PDP caucus have begun surreptitious move to lure some new APC lawmakers with juicy committee position in return for their support for the PDP choice for the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Already, Saraki’s henchman, Dino Melaye and some other returning PDP federal lawmakers have scheduled meetings with some APC lawmakers from Wednesday to Sunday in a yet-to-be announced venue.

“It is important that the APC leadership meet and urgently roll out a fair zoning arrangement to ensure that we produce our preferred candidates for all leadership positions in the incoming National Assembly.

“Since Saraki lost his bid to return to the Senate and control of his home state, Kwara, he has devised a plan to ensure that he influences the choice of the incoming National Assembly Leadership. This is Saraki’s last-ditch effort to remain politically relevant,” he said.

