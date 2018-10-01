Peter Obi reveals what would have happened if Atiku, PDP didn’t go to court

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi has said that by challenging the outcome of the election in court, the party’s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and the party have chosen the most civilised manner to seek redress and grow the nation’s democracy.

According to Obi, it would have been suicidal if the PDP and Atiku had failed to approach the court to seek redress on the outcome of the election.

Obi eulogised the former vice president for always standing for democracy and the PDP for successfully nurturing it for 16 years and conducting one of the most credible elections it lost and seamlessly handed over.

Obi, in a short statement from his media office soon after they filed petition against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja on Monday, said that all lovers of democracy and justice should be happy with the development.

The former Anambra governor said, “that it would have been suicidal to ignore the monumental fraud that characterized the February 23 Presidential election and let it go unchallenged.

“By challenging the fraud we have decided to deepen democracy the civilised way as a party and a people that believe in the rule of law.”

Obi called on all Democrats to remain prayerful and remain focused knowing that victory is sure to come the way of those who seek justice and fairness.

