Home | News | General | Anybody wishing to disrupt Kano's peace will not go scot-free - Ganduje talks tough ahead of supplementary election

- Governor Ganduje of Kano state issued a strong warning ahead of the supplementary election in the state

- Ganduje said he will not tolerate breach of peace under whatever guise

- The Kano governor said as chief security officer of the state he cannot sleep if any drop of blood is wasted

Ahead of the supplementary elections in Kano on Saturday, March 23, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state says that his government will not tolerate any breach of peace by any group or person in the state.‎

‎Ganduje gave the warning on Tuesday, March 19, in Kano when an amalgam of 320 associations, called Kano Peace Ambassadors, paid him a solidarity visit.‎

“We will not tolerate breach of peace under whatever guise, and the government will not fold its arms and watch people instigating instability in the state.‎

READ ALSO: Breaking: Atiku files 5-ground petition against President Buhari, brings up certificate saga

“As a governor of Kano state and the Chief Security Officer of the state, I cannot sleep if any drop of blood is wasted.

‎”I am not speaking as a gubernatorial candidate, but as the executive governor of Kano state and the chief security officer of the state. Anybody wishing to disrupt the peace of the state will not go scot-free,” he said.‎

The Kano Peace Ambassadors assured Ganduje of their resolve to promote peaceful co-existence before, during and after the re-run election.

Abubakar Muhammad who led the groups commended Ganduje for making statements that were peaceful in all intent and purposes.

“We are monitoring speeches that are being made by political leaders in the state. We find out that, many out there are only triggering instability.

“We are indeed commending your political statements, that prove to be in line with peaceful engagements,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) alerted security agencies to hold Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso responsible in any case of reported violence throughout the rerun election in the state.

The Kano APC in a statement signed by the state's commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, expressed shock over why the senator was yet to be cautioned after some alleged inciting comments made by him.

The statement read in part: “It is no longer secret that Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has seen the March 23 supplementary election as a war he is not ready to lose. His recent utterances indicate his ability to incite and cause violence in the state before, during and after the elections”.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 elections: Do you still trust INEC to conduct fair elections? - Nigerians speak| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...