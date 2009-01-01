Home | News | General | 4 powerful incoming Nigerian First Ladies to watch out for

It is a new era in Nigerian politics and we have the 2019 elections to thank for that. Basically, power has changed hands and with a new powerful position comes greater responsibilities.

And these responsibilities cuts across all one can think of but our focus is the personality. Who do you become when the laws of the nation crowns you First Lady?

Come May 29, some new faces will take over the coffers of power. All these new faces will be coming with their families and by default, their wives will become First Ladies, taking over another important section of power and influence.

It might sound minute in the grand scheme of things but be reminded that according to a wise African saying; a woman is the neck and a man is the head and without the neck, the head cannot stand or in this case, function.

These women will represent the silent power and not only will they command respect but they will earn it with their style, beauty and grace.

Fashion is not only about looking good. It is also about commanding admiration and these ladies have what it takes to turn heads as well as have them bow.

Legit.ng presents top four incoming First Ladies to watch out for.

1. Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

A woman's power is embedded in her essence; her ability to play multiple roles in the office and in the home. Dr. Ibijoke is the delectable wife of Lagos state governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During his campaign, she could be seen standing firm by her husband and showing support in every way she could. As First lady, there is hope that she will use the new position to make a difference.

2. Mrs Ebere Ihedioha

A woman and a half. Lady Ebere is the gorgeous wife of Imo state governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha. Mrs Ebere is what the world defines as a graceful woman. She is not only beautiful but also carries herself with class.

Throughout the campaign period, Ebere directed her attention to the women, reminding them that her husband's reign is a promise of good governance. The important factor is that a woman who supports her husband's ambition is a virtuous one and for that reason, Mrs Ihedioha makes the list.

3. Mrs Bamidele Abiodun

Talk about beauty, grace, class and Bamidele Abiodun will come to mind. The elegant lady is the stunning wife of Ogun state governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun. Not only does she look many years younger than her actual age, she reminds many women that standing by your husband when he decides to serve the nation takes strength.

4. Mrs Tamunominini Makinde

Mrs Tamunominini is a lovely mother of three and the delectable wife of Oyo state governor-elect, Seyi Makinde. Like most of the incoming First Ladies, she also did not relent in supporting her husband's ambition to be governor.

In most outings, the ebony beauty could be seen reechoing her husband's message to restore hope in the state of Oyo. We stan a woman who uses her position to elevate her husband and drive him towards success.

There you have it the list of incoming First Ladies to look out for. Who do you think is the most stylish?

