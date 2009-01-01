Home | News | General | Man narrates how he was sentenced to life imprisonment after daughter lied that he abused her

Julius Wambua Musyoki, a father and a husband, broke into tears when he saw his daughter walk into the visiting area of Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The inconsolable man accused his little girl of turning against him and landing him in jail, where he is serving a life sentence.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Julius painfully gave details of how his estranged first wife instructed his daughter to lie he had defiled her.

"In 2007 I broke up with my first wife because she wanted me to sell my piece of land and split the money with her. I sold the land, gave her half the money after which she left me. After three days, she came for the kids. I tried to get her back but she refused to return," Julius opened up.

Julius Wambua Musyoki, a father and a husband, broke into tears when he saw his daughter walk into the visiting area of Kamiti Maximum Prison. Photo: CitizenTV

However, things were not always this bad. At some point, the pair loved each other and even lived in harmony.

According to Julius, what made him and his wife part ways was the necessary evil popularly known as money.

"I started building and married another wife. My first wife then decided to bring back my kids out of the blues. She then later asked me to allow the girls to visit her in Nairobi. I agreed but asked her to let them return after two days because I had already paid for their holiday tuition," the father recalled.

When the pair parted ways, the chap decided to move on and get a second wife but this did not sit well with his ex-wife. She was annoyed and completely jealous.

So, she concocted a fool proof plan that would see her gain financially and get rid of Julius once and for all.

"Her timing was perfect. I had just finished building. One day, while I was buying veggies at the market, someone approached me and said he had been looking for me. He asked what my name was and further revealed the police were looking for me," he said.

Julius' first wife forced his daughter to lie the man r*ped her and even claimed she had the necessary documents to prove the heinous act happened.

First, she asked Julius to let their daughters visit her in Nairobi for a few days.

"The documents said I had r*ped my daughter. She even testified against me saying I r*ped her but she could not look me straight in the eye. I asked the judge to perform a DNA test to prove I did not hurt my child but my request was denied," he continued.

Whatever happened next, Julius only came to know eight years after he was locked up in Kamiti Prison.

His daughter, Dorcas, finally decided to open up on what really led to his incarceration and the details were painful!

"My mother wanted me to say you touched me and r*ped me. She wanted to inherit your property and to also get rid of your second wife.She wanted you to get arrested and die in Shimo La Tewa. She told me I would be arrested if I did not comply," a tearful dorcas narrated.

