Nigerians react as Atiku files 5-ground petition against President Buhari

Nigerians have reacted to the petition filed against President Muhammadu Buhari by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election.

In the five ground petition, Atiku had claimed that:

“The 2nd respondent (Buhari) was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

“The election of the 2nd respondent is invalid by reason of corrupt practices.

“The election of the 2nd Respondent is invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“The 2nd respondent was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the said election.

“The 2nd respondent submitted to the 1st Respondent an affidavit containing false information of a fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election.”

While many took to social media to support the move by Atiku, others condemned him, claiming that he supported the president in 2015 against Goodluck Jonathan.

In his reaction on Facebook, Ernesto Sylvester claimed that Nigerians prefer Buhari even without a certificate. According to him, 15 million people who voted for the president voted for the candidate they trusted.

"But at the same time, don't also forget the fact that in 2015 that you supported him, he was still without the same basic qualifications and you didn't challenge him in court," he added.

"Was Atiku not aware of Buhari's qualification when they ganged up against GEJ in 2015. If he has forgotten everything, everything is still fresh in our memories. Go and get a life Atiku," Usman Lafiagi on his part said.

However, Daniel Inyang urged Nigerian not to insult the former vice president: "It seems all of you are scared about Buhari being sacked by Atiku. You should not waste your energy abusing Atiku for exercising his right. The tribunal should be allowed to decide the matter. And don't also forget that 9 days are for the thief but one day for the owner of the house."

"Atiku is so crafty, he used Buhari to send Good luck away so that it will be an easy ride to push or throw Buhari to the dust. Trust him, he has what it takes to defeat BMB at the tribunal," Danlami Ibi, in his reaction said.

He said based on reports from situation rooms, the election was a step back from the 2015 own.

