Zoning Senate presidency to southeast will end Biafra agitation - APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Austin Meregini, a.ka “Ugolee”, says it will be bad if the south-easterners are denied the position of Senate president in the 9th National Assembly.

Meregini, the APC candidate for Umuahia East Constituency seat in the Abia state House of Assembly in the last general elections, made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

“It is natural justice to cede the position to the South-East to douse all complaints about marginalisation by the people of the region.

“For the 9th Senate, it is obvious that there is a common consensus and informal agreement among Nigerians that the South-East is properly positioned to produce the Senate President.

“And it will be bad if south-easterners are denied this position. As we have it now, obviously, it is only the South-South and South-East that are left out in the equation.

“For the South-South, President Muhammadu Buhari took over from South-South; the South-East has never played or occupied any major role within the power configuration of the country," he said.

The APC Chieftain added: “It will be natural justice to have a south-easterner assume this position and it will be no other person than Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, the Abia North senator-elect for the ninth assembly.

“And from all indications without mincing words, no other person is more positioned or more qualified than Chief Orji Uzor Kalu."

According to him, Kalu though a first term senator in the Senate possesses the requisite leadership and legislative experience to lead the red chamber.

He said that Kalu, as a former member of the House of Representatives in 1991 and two-term governor of Abia, had the love of the country at heart and cares so must about the south-easterners.

“So, in terms of leadership and what it takes to project the interest of the country at the Senate, as well as what it takes to represent the south-easterners, Kalu is more qualified and properly positioned to assume this position.

“By ceding the Senate Presidency to the South-East, it will go a long way to pacify the region, and give them a sense of belonging in the Nigeria equation."

According to him, if the office is zoned to the region, it will bring natural peace and harmonious coexistence in the country and end all Biafra agitations as well as secession quests.

Meregini said that southeast being brought to the mainstream of Nigeria politics will douse tensions and cries of marginalisation.

The candidate, who alleged that he was rigged out during the election, urged his supporters to remain calm as the mandate would be regained at the tribunal.

NAN reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured majority seats in the just-concluded National Assembly election, and the party has yet to state the geo-political zone to produce the ninth National Assembly Senate President.

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, advised the ruling party's leaders to roll-out zoning arrangements for the leadership positions in the incoming 9th National Assembly.

Nabena urged the APC leaders to carry out the action while speaking to journalists on Tuesday, March 19 in Abuja.

He also alleged that there are plots by opposition party members to hijack the leadership of the 9th National Assembly

