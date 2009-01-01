Home | News | General | 10 games you can not afford to miss during the international break

The international break will witness mouth-watering matches across the world as players will leave their club sides to represent their countries.

Interestingly, Cristiano Roanldo and Lionel Messi have both honoured Portugal and Argentina since they last wore the colours of their respective countries at the last World Cup.

Here are ten matches to watch out for during the international break

1. Germany vs Serbia

Joachim Low will be testing his new German Machine against the Serbians after dismissing Thomas Muller, Matt Hummels and Jerome Boateng recently.

Nearly half of the squad that had a disastrous 2018 are not present, but new and exciting youngsters including Leroy Sane have been given the opportunity.

2. England vs Czech Republic

World Cup and UEFA Nations League semi finalists will be filing out against the Eastern Europeans in Gareth Southgate's first match with the Three Lions in 2019.

The English side have had a remarkable year and Southgate has given priority to his youthful side with the inclusion of West Ham's Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.

3. Portugal vs Ukraine

Ronaldo's return to the team will see him play alongside his teammates who are riding high in the Premier League and other parts of Europe.

Bernardo Silva, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Rueben Neves, and Diogo Jota of Manchester City and Wolves have been invited for their first Euro 2020 qualification game against Ukraine.

4. Mexico vs Chile

The attacking trio of PSV's Hirving Lozano, West Ham's Javier Hernandez and Wolves Raul Jimenez are expected to lead the attack against a rebuilding Chilean side.

The 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions who failed to qualify for last summer's World Cup will be without Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez.

5. Netherlands vs Germany

The revolutionary Netherlands side who failed to reach last summer's World Cup have been on the rise following their UEFA Nations League exploits.

The Orange knocked out Germany and France to become favourites for the Nations League title but the Germans will be seeking revenge as it promises to be an exciting game.

6. Montenegro vs England

England have found it difficult to grind results in their last two trips to Montenegro as the inexperienced English side face a tricky test against a team with quality players scattered across Europe.

7. France vs Iceland

France's elimination from the UEFA Nations League has kept the world champions on their toes as his side come up against Iceland.

Everton's Gylfi Siggurdson will be coming up against familiar faces in the Premier League including - Hugo Lloris, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Digne, ​Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante, Moussa Sissoko, and Olivier Giroud.

8. Argentina vs Venezuela

Lionel Messi is finally back after going on a sabbatical after they were emphatically knocked out of the World Cup by Kylian Mbappe's inspired France.

Messi who is currently highest goal scorer in all of Europe this season will be wearing his captain's arm-band when he comes face to face with Solomon Rondon Venezuela.

9. Nigeria vs Egypt

Two of the biggest footballing heavyweights in Africa will slug it at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba.

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel and Liverpool's inspirational player Mohamed Salah will not be available for the clash but an entertaining match is expected from both sides.

10. Belgium vs Russia

After coming third at the just concluded World Cup, the Red Devils have been inconsistent and were knocked out of the UEFA Nations League in the group phase.

World Cup hosts Russia, are also building on their performances at the last soccer fiesta as they will be aiming to grind a decent result from the friendly.

