Home | News | General | List of Nigerian states and their HIV prevalence rate

The Nigerian HIV/AIDs Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) has released the prevalence rate of the disease in Nigeria state by state.

According to the result, Akwa Ibom tops the prevalence rate chart with about 5.5 per cent of its residents living with the virus.

The report also indicated that Akwa Ibom is followed by Benue which has a prevalence rate of 5.3 per cent while Rivers is third with a prevalence rate of 3.8 per cent.

READ ALSO: Atiku files 5-ground petition against President Buhari, brings up certificate saga

According to the result, about one per cent of Nigerians (1.9 million people) are currently living with HIV/AIDs, Premium Times reports.

Here is the full list

States HIV prevalence (%)

Akwa Ibom 5.5

Benue 5.3

Rivers 3.8

Taraba 2.9

Anambra 2.4

Abia 2.1

Cross River 2.0

Enugu 2.0

Nassarawa 2.0

Bayelsa 1.9

Delta 1.9

Edo 1.9

Imo 1.8

Ogun 1.6

Plateau 1.6

FCT 1.6

Lagos 1.4

Gombe 1.3

Adamawa 1.2

Borno 1.2

Kaduna 1.1

Ondo 1.1

Kwara 1.0

Kogi 0.9

Osun 0.9

Oyo 0.9

Ebonyi 0.8

Ekiti 0.8

Niger 0.7

Kano 0.6

Kebbi 0.6

Bauchi 0.5

Zamfara 0.5

Sokoto 0.4

Yobe 0.4

Jigawa 0.3

Katsina 0.3

HIV prevalence according to Geopolitical zones

Zones HIV prevalence (%)

South-South 3.1

North-Central 2.1

South-East 1.9

South-West 1.2

North-East 1.1

North-West 0.6

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) on Thursday, March 14, disclosed that the south-south region of the country has the prevalent record of people leaving with the HIV disease.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

The director general of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made this disclosure during an event officially unveiling of the agency's statistics of people living with the disease to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng to provide its reader high-quality journalism

Signs You Need to Go For An HIV/AIDS Test ASAP | Legit TV.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...