Blackface finally speaks, explains why he called 2baba gay in his song

It has been an eventful week for singer Blackface since he released his latest diss track titled War. The track which fires direct shots at 2baba has gained a lot of attention on social media.

Recall Legit.ng shared details of the new track which the singer blessed his fans with recently. in the track, the former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz group had nothing but harsh words for 2baba who seems to remain at the top of the industry after many years.

While Blackface seemed to be getting a lot of his chess, he also made some grave accusations which has garnered attention on social media. In one of the line of the track, the singer accused 2baba of being gay. His rhetoric was not wholly accepted by fans who dragged him on social media and accused him of being bitter.

It got even more interesting when Black stated that he set to release part 2 of the diss track even as 2baba is yet to respond to any of it.

In a recent interview, Blackface, claimed that 2baba defended his diss song and claimed that 2baba has been firing shots at him in some of his songs and he is only retaliating. Black also stated that him calling 2baba gay was just bants.

He said "Having a case in court doesn’t stop me from doing music. He has the same case in court and he’s been taking secret shots at me with his ‘Oyi’ and other songs, so its not a problem at all’.

He went on to say, ‘I’ve always said it that if and when I want to yab 2face I’ll call him out directly, I’m not like him that’s been taking secret shots at me for ages. Go and listen to ‘Oyi’ he’s taking shots at me but he’s using the Idoma language to confuse you people that its a love song ‘Oyi’ is used to refer to a male in his language. If you also listen to his song ‘Only Me’, the line ‘i no say no be everybody sabi play ball’ line is also directly a shot at me. If he’s bold enough, he should grant an interview to address the issue but he won’t."

Meanwhile, two former members of the defunct musical group, Plantashun Boiz, were spotted enjoying a nice meal together. Blackface recently took to his social media page to post a photo of himself enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Abuja.

The singer shared the post on his Instagram page with a simple caption where he had revealed to his followers that it was a late breakfast. Spotted in the picture was his ex-music mate, Faze, who had posed for the camera while he enjoyed his meal of what appeared to be rice, plantain and fish. A third person, lady, was also in the picture with the former members of the sensational music group.

