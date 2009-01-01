Home | News | General | VP Osinbajo opens up on the kind of life his wife loved to live

- Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that his wife, Dolapo, had preferred a quiet life to the rigours of politics

- The vice president said himself and his family have too many reasons to thank God

- According to Osinbajo, he had no special qualification to be what he was today as he had enjoyed incredible promotion from God

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, March 31, at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, said that his wife, Dolapo Osinabjo, had preferred a quiet life to the rigours of politics.

Osinbajo revealed this at a Thanksgiving Service organised by the Aso Villa Chapel to thank God for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo.

He said that God was truly worthy of praise and thanksgiving.

“It is impossible to thank him enough; I and my family have too many reasons to thank God.

“One day my wife and I reflected on how unlikely our journey here is.

“She reminded me that all she wanted was a quiet life as one of the many families of academics living on the University campus.

“If someone had said to me in 2013 you will be campaigning across the country;. you will win the elections and become Vice President of Nigeria I would, because I am generally polite, have said amen but in my heart, say what a crazy chap!

"Any one who knows how difficult it is to campaign for local government chairman and win, you will not find it difficult to accept that except the Lord build the house they labour in vain who build it.”

Osinbajo said he realised that he had no special qualification to be what he was today as he had enjoyed incredible promotion from God.

Citing Psalms 75:5,6, Osinbajo said “exaltation comes neither from the east, nor from the west nor from the south.

“But God is the Judge; he puts down one, and exalts another.”

He said that on February 2, God gave him further reason to prove that his mercy was upon him.

The vice president said he was going to Kogi for a two day campaign tour when his helicopter crashed as it got in to land at Kabba, Kogi state.

He said it was God’s mercy that he and his crew came out unscathed.

The first Bible reading taken from Psalm 149 was read by Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications of President Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign.

Keyamo said that APC ‘s victory was a divine one hence there was no chaos in the nation afterwards.

In a sermon, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, Assistant General Overseer in charge of Training and Education, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said that Osinbajo had not taken God for granted.

He said that Osinbajo had continued to show gratitude to God for his mercies.

“God has been faithful to us by preserving us before and after the election.

“We don’t deserve it but he showed his mercies to us.”

Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain, Aso Villa Chapel, who coordinated the service, said that it was important to show gratitude to God in whatever position one found oneself.

Special prayers were said for the vice president by Bishop Wale Oke, Founder, Sword of Spirit Ministries and Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh.

In a vote of thanks, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, appreciated God for sparing the life of the vice president and his mercies for the nation.

A former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and his wife, Victoria Gowon attended the thanksgiving service.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chief of Defence Staff, some members of the Federal Executive Council, the legislature, the Judiciary, clergymen and members of the diplomatic corps also attended the service.

