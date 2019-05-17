Home | News | General | Fani-Kayode commends Buhari, attacks Obasanjo, Jonathan
Fani-Kayode commends Buhari, attacks Obasanjo, Jonathan



  17/05/2019
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for establishing June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Fani-Kayode, while commending Buhari’s government for the feat, berated the previous administration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for failing to recognize June 12.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had recently disclosed that the inauguration ceremonies of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term was moved from May 29 to June 12.

Similarly, the Senate had on Thursday concurred with the Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the House of Representatives, which approved June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

This followed a presentation of conference report by Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, at plenary of the Senate.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “I remain an ardent critic of the @MBuhari admin but there is one thing that I shall always commend them for: the establishment of June 12th as the real Democracy Day.

“Sadly not one @OfficialPDPNig govt, including the one I served from 2003 till 2007, had the courage to do that.”

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

