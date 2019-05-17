One of Ned Nwoko’s wives launches attack against his latest wife, actress Regina Daniels





Mrs. Lina Ned Nwoko, one of the wives to billionaire, Ned Nwoko has launched an attack on the senator-elect’s new wife, Regina Daniel.





It all started when Regina posted photos of herself in front of a red Ferrari she recently bought and captioned the photo, “Legit”.





An Instagram account believed to be that of Mrs. Lina, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife alleged that the teenage actress has enchanted her husband. Lina is said to be the fourth wife of Ned

Taking to the comment section of the post, She wrote; “Keep using Budoo on my husband, there comes an end Date where u shall be disgraced soon”.





She then continued, “What is Legit? Voodoo not legit, you can’t even cook yet you complain my cooks are serving you white man’s meal.. Soon you will be replaced, this charm will fade off”.





Lina’s Step son, Emzy who is a singer, also quickly came to her defense. “Step mum it’s OK we can talk about this when I Get back home”.





An Instagram user who wanted to have a taste of the whole drama also aired her own ‘opinion’, “Stop this rubbish and get a life…. You were the 6th wife… He married you as young as he did with her so spare the young lady… You came for the money and she came for the money too so let her be… When you eat you allow others to eat… An Igbo provers says… Onye biri Ibeya ebiri.. Live and let others live”





