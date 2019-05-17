‘Stop Yahoo Yahoo’ – EFCC boss, Magu warns Nigerians





The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has warned Nigerian students against cyber crimes, popularly referred to as Yahoo-yahoo and all other forms of internet-related offences.





Magu stated this on Wednesday, while delivering a lecture at the University of Ilorin on the dangers of internet fraud.





The EFCC boss, who was represented by Head, Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences, Ilorin Zonal Office, Olamide Sadiq said a police officer can arrest an internet fraudster and bring him/her to the commission for investigation.





According to him, “If you are found to be in possession of fraudulent documents, you have committed a criminal offence which has a great consequence.”

Magu said: “if you use pictures that do not belong to you just with intent to defraud someone, it is impersonation. You have committed an offence that carries five years imprisonment.





“I am emphasising to you on the need to desist from cyber crimes. If you are found to be in possession of fraudulent documents, you have committed a criminal offence which has a great consequence.





“The Commission has special powers to cause investigations into anyone or corporate body, suspected to have participated in economic and financial crimes.





“When it comes to issue of internet fraud, Section 7 of the EFCC Act gives a special power to the Commission to investigate anyone suspected to have committed internet crimes.





“A police officer can arrest an internet fraudster and bring him/her to the Commission. If we find out that the person is innocent, we will allow him or her to go.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW