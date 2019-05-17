Home | News | General | Adeboye reacts to death of alleged RCCG minister
Adeboye reacts to death of alleged RCCG minister



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17/05/2019 15:27:00
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the report that a church minister identified as Michael Arowosaiye, committed suicide.

Reports making the rounds on social media had it that the deceased was an alleged RCCG minister and member of Shepherd house, Apo and committed suicide due to his inability to pay house rent.

The reports had since stirred reactions online.

However, Adeboye’s son while reacting to the report, faulted those arguing about the circumstances surrounding the death of the young man.

According to him, “nothing is worth killing you self over on earth’

He, however, did not confirm if the deceased was a minister in RCCG before his death

He wrote on his Instagram page: “So a young man committed suicide and what everyone is talking about is what church did he attend or not attend or why he sang or his accommodation situation.

“Come on people? Nothing is worth killing your self, after all his sacrifices on earth and now not to make heaven.

“I pray for his family that just lost someone they had invested so much in. May God help anyone else suffering from mental illness. I speak peace into your situation. Amen.”

