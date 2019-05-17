Senate approves June 12 as Democracy Day
- 17/05/2019 15:26:00
- 2
- 0
The Senate yesterday approved the proposal to make June 12 every year as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. The approval followed the concurrence by the Senate with a bill passed by the House of Representatives on the matter.
President Muhammadu Buhari had last year declared June 12 as Democracy Day as a way of immortalizing late MKO Abiola, who was believed to have won the June 12, 1993, presidential election.
To give the president’s declaration a legal backing, two members of the House of Reps, Edward Pwajok (PDP, Plateau) and Kayode Oladele (APC, Ogun) sponsored a bill for June 12 to be recognized as Democracy Day by law.
The bill, which sought an amendment to the Public Holidays Act, was passed by the House in March and transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.
At yesterday’s plenary, Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe), moved for the Senate to concur with the bill as passed by the House, which all the senators agreed to.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 67 of 67