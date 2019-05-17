Why Buhari should not be sworn in again as Nigeria President – Nnamdi Kanu





Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t deserve to be sworn in for another term as Nigerian President.





In his new broadcast, Kanu called Buhari an impostor and a deceptive leader.





He cited the controversial issue of Buhari’s West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, saying the president never presented it before he was first elected.





Kanu said: “Jubril/Buhari has no basis to present himself to be sworn in on the 29th. That was why the impostor said education is no longer important.

“If truly no man is above the law and the Constitution of the land is supreme. If the constitution is supreme and is meant to guide the conduct of civilised men within a specifically defined geo-political area, then let me remind all the sophisticated morons in Nigeria that their constitution says every contender for the presidency must present a verifiable school certificate (WAEC) which neither the dead Buhari had nor his replacement Jubril ever did.





“Those that consider themselves as citizens of southern Nigeria has been butchered into fear and docility. I weep for the cowards but its their country, they can do whatever they like with it. Nigerians and certain individuals with Biafran names love slavery, we in IPOB don’t.





“How dumb are Nigerians and their miserable law enforcement and judiciary. When written laws are made not to apply differently to a section of populace like the Fulani, in the instance of Nigeria, then everybody is a fool. Why some people still pretend they don’t know what IPOB is fighting for is beyond me.





“I am afraid for the dwindling thinking capacity of your average miserable Nigerian. They can’t revolt, they can’t protest…..those that have the courage to protest are called all manner of unprintable names but they continue to suffer and complain but lack the courage to do anything about it.





“Until Biafra is completely set free, we shall continue to agitate because, to me, freedom means to be able to be yourself day in and day out. And not be punished for it. To live without mental, physical, emotional and spiritual shackles or constraints. And if I feel like my rights are being violated in any of those four realms, then I consider it a massive violation to my God-given right to live in freedom.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW