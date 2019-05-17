Home | News | General | Fani-Kayode hails Tinubu for aspiring to ‘become Nigerian President in 2023’
Fani-Kayode hails Tinubu for aspiring to ‘become Nigerian President in 2023’
- 17/05/2019 14:39:00
Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of Aviation, has commended the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bolu Tinubu.
Fani-Kayode hailed Tinubu following his alleged courage to aspire to be next president of Nigeria in 2023.
According to the former minister, Tinubu by aspiring to be president has challenged the notion that the North owns Nigeria.
Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “I am not in Bola Tinubu’s party but I commend him for having the courage to aspire to be Pres. in 2023.
“ How many southern politicians from either APC or PDP have had the guts to do that? If nothing else he has challenged the myth that the north owns Nigeria.”
