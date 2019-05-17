Home | News | General | Okorocha is a great achiever - Osinbajo

- Professor Yemi Osinbajo commissioned projects in Imo state executed by Governor Rochas Okorocha

- The vice president described Okorocha as an achiever

- Osinbajo said he has gone round and seen some of the works done by the Imo governor

Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has described Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state as a great achiever who has done very well during his tenure as eight years as governor.

The Nation reports that the governor said this on Friday, May 17 when he commissioned projects done by the governor.

Osinbajo during the commissioning of the Imo International Exhibition Centre said even though Okorocha is not a quiet man, he has not been vocal about his achievements

He said: “I have gone round the state on several occasions to look at so many projects that the governor has done. As a matter of fact, on one occasion, we went to see one of the Universities that he had just completed. When I went round that University Complex, I realized that there is simply no other University that has the kind physical facilities like that University has, at least in the history of Nigeria.

“So, I felt that it’s very important to recognize what His Excellency has done in these past 8 years. He is extremely commendable and I don’t know like many others, that have done the amount of work especially in infrastructure that he has done, Schools, hospitals etc. I’ve also commissioned hospital premises of the Air Force, the Police and others like them at 3 or 4 places. A lot of these projects like he said are not advertised or published in any way”.

“I’ve always found him very strange. I must say so because he’s otherwise someone who is not quiet but decided to keep quiet about his achievements. I’ve not been able to understand that because anybody who knows him will not say he’s a quiet man”.

“I want to say that he has done extremely well in this past 8 years and sometimes his contemporaries will choose to make loud noise for very few they have achieved”.

“Your Excellency, what you have done is truly commendable and I’m sure that posterity will not forget you in a hurry. I am here to Commission 50 projects, but I am 62 years old so I will do what he did yesterday when he commissioned some of the projects on-line”.

Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng had reported that the governor of Imo state, Okorocha, claimed that his state is the one in Nigeria where education is free from primary to university.

