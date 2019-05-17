Home | News | General | I’m not ready to marry, it will slow down my career - DJ Cuppy says

Nigerian billionaire's daughter, DJ Cuppy appears to be pretty focused on making a name for herself and as already seen, she has proved to many that music is her calling and like it or not, she will heed to it.

However, for the young billionaire heiress, all that ambition and grind are what currently rock her world and she is not backing out anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Cuppy, who made N25 million off her first major brand endorsement shattered the hopes of her male admirers when she stated that marriage is not in her agenda for anytime soon.

The Nigerian entertainer who featured in the Starr Drive with KOD and Cookie Tee on Thursday, further shared that she doesn’t feel comfortable being referred to as a female DJ.

According to her, she did not look up to any female DJ when she started building her brand, and no other DJ does the job better than her.

On the rivalry between Ghanaian and Nigerian music, DJ Cuppy stated that Nigerian music was inspired by Ghanaian music, and so must be acknowledged as such.

Meanwhile, it is a common fact that the success of a relationship is not determined by one particular way as what may work for one person may not, for the other.

This is why Big Brother ex-housemate, Pokello Nare can get away with giving peculiar relationship advice. According to her, a woman gaining wait in a relationship shows how successful that relationship is.

