Breaking: FG announces plan to close down Enugu airport, Lagos airport to get N14b facelift

The federal government has announced that the Enugu airport will be closed down due to the state of its runway.

The Nation reports that the minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in Lagos at a stakeholders’ forum on Friday, May 17.

The minister said the Enugu airport “will be degraded for international operations because the runway length is not ideal for such operations.”

Sirika said the market, television masts and free trade zone “needs to be relocated for the airport to be fit for safe flights.”

The minister also said the Lagos international airport terminal would be partially pulled down by Julius Berger Limited for major facelift which is expected to cost N14 billion.

He explained that will happen after the inauguration of the new terminal.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) directed all foreign airlines operating at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to move to the new international terminal on or before March 31.

Sani Mahmud, FAAN’s regional general manager, north central, disclosed this on Wednesday, March 13, when Emirates Airlines commenced flight operations at the new terminal.

