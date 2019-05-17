Home | News | General | Juju goes wrong as foreigner pays Nigerian herbalist N30m for lion's skull

- A South Korean national identified as Keun Sig Kim has fallen victim of fraud that has resulted in the loss of N30 million

- According to reports, Kim, unknowingly paid a Nigerian herbalist the huge sum for the purchase of gorilla liver, lion skull, elephant skin and intestine

- The herbalist identified as Jamiu Isiaka allegedly impersonated the GMD of NNPC and SA to president on media and publicity, promising to grant Keun NNPC license to purchase a company

- The suspect has been arrested by anti-graft agency, EFCC and is to be arraigned in court

Reports claim that anti-graft agency EFCC has arrested a Nigerian Islamic scholar and full time herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, for allegedly defrauding a South Korean national of N30 million.

It was gathered that the victim, Keun Sig Kim, paid the huge sum to Isiaka with the aim of purchasing an NNPC license and ultimately, a company in Nigeria.

31-year-old Jamiu who allegedly impersonated the GMD of NNPC; Maikanti Buri and SA to president on media and publicity; Femi Adesina got money under false pretense from the victim with a promise to grant him a license that will enable him purchase a company.

The victim was reported to have stated that he paid N30 million into the personal account of Isiaka as the fee for the license.

Photo of Jamiu Isiaka after his arrest

However, Jamiu, subtly denied the allegations and claimed that the payment was made for the purchase of elephant’s skin and intestine, gorilla’s liver, lion’s skull, vulture, all of which he used to prepare a charm for the foreigner to secure his license.

Jamiu who was arrested in Ilorin is to be arraigned in court as the officers search for his accomplices who are reportedly still at large.

