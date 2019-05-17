Home | News | General | You will bury your child - Actress Etinosa curses man for trolling her about naked IG video

- Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudiah has taken to social media to curse a man for trolling her

- He had made fun of her for going naked on Instagram live video

- She responded, saying he will bury his child before the end of the month

It has been several months since the scandalous Instagram live video of singer MC Galaxy in which Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudiah, appeared unclad in. However, it appears the world is not ready to let go of that memory.

As a result of this, many people on social media constantly remind the actress of her gaffe and this time, she appears to have had enough of it.

Responding to one amongst many trolls coming for her on a daily, she cursed the man saying he would bury one of his children before the month ends. Justifying her statement, she stated that she was minding her business when he decided to hurt her, hiding under the guise of social media.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

See post below:

READ ALSO: Woman deported from Germany with 3 kids gets accommodation from Lagos prince

Recall her infamous naked IG live video went viral on the internet causing major reactions from many people.

Well, the video has caused quite a number of mixed reactions on the internet. While some people are of the opinion that MC Galaxy should be blamed for letting such happen on his live video, others have opined that the actress is solely responsible for her actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Following several backlash and controversies that trailed the video saga, the actress finally opened up on what actually led to her getting undressed on his Instagram live video that had thousands of people watching.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, she revealed that the singer actually begged her on several occasions to come on his live video sessions on the picture-sharing app. The young divorcee stated she felt totally broken for the first 24 hours after the video went viral.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Celebrities show love to Legit.ng at 7 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...