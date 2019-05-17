Home | News | General | I overcame challenges in govt through prayers – Jonathan

…As Anglican Primate says Nigeria is in short supply of good politicians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerians to pray and support the federal government’s effort towards tackling the security challenges rocking the nation, saying constant prayer was the secret behind the achievements of his five-year administration.

Jonathan said this even as the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, lamented the failure of those in government to punish evil doers within their fold and provide democracy dividends to the people.

According to Okoh, the country is currently in short supply of servant-leader politicians.

Both men spoke on Friday at the third session of the tenth Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion which held in Abuja

Jonathan said, “As a nation, from the beginning, we’ve been passing through a lot of challenges; the issues of kidnapping and armed robbery. Even to travel to very near cities such as Kaduna is becoming a nightmare to Nigerians. With constant prayers, the country will get through all its challenges.

“For me, who you all gave privilege of being President for five years, the little achievements we made were through your constant prayers. Whenever, I have opportunity, I thanknyou for the support you gave me.”

The former President also used the opportunity deny allegations of withdrawing billions of naira from the nation’s treasury while in office, describing it as false and misleading.

On his part, Primate Okoh while delivering his charge to the faithful, x-rayed the qualities of servant leaders and tasked governments at all levels to maintain justice, fairness and to ensure evil doers are exposed and punished.

Okoh, who noted that Nigeria has excess supply of reward-induced politicians including Christians, appealed to political leaders to adopt the servant leader model of leadership which positions positions them to prioritise the needs of the electorate.

“Under the servant leadership model, power comes from gaining the trust and support of people, and is given freely as a gift. Power is a means for helping others, and not an end in itself.

“It’s to be exercised on behalf of others. It’s only a tool, and its true test is determined by the improved welfare of people.

“Do we have agents of government who believe in being guided by the servant-leader spirit in relationship with their constituencies? Do they really serve their people or use them and dump till another election time?

“We must pray for servant leader politicians at federal, state, and local government levels as well as traditional ruler.

“Some politicians are trying to outsmart their people by stealing and heaping riches without improving the lives of their countrymen. That’s why our country is in a terrible short supply of service-oriented politicians, statesmen and women,” the Primate explained.

