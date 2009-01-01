Home | News | General | Ex speaker expresses optimism over leadership of 9th NASS; says Buhari will back S/East to produce speaker

- An ex speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Amaechi Nwoha, says President Buhari will give his backing to an Igbo person to become the next speaker of the House of Reps

- Nwoha described Buhari as the father of modern Nigeria, who could not leave any section of the country behind in his administration of the nation

- The former speaker also urged leaders of the APC to support a south easterner for the position

A former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amaechi Nwoha, has expressed his optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will give his backing to a Nigerian of Igbo extraction to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The president is a detribalized leader, who sees every part of the country as one people,” Nwoha told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, May 18 in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that he described Buhari as the father of modern Nigeria, who could not leave any section of the country behind in his administration of the nation; noting that the country’s unity and progress were top priorities for the president.

Nwoha said Buhari is a nationalist and man of integrity, whose love for Nigeria had been a compelling reason for his decision to run an inclusive government.

The former lawmaker restated the need to support a south easterner as speaker of the House of Representatives, saying that this would be in tune with Buhari’s vision for a united Nigeria.

He also urged leaders of the APC to support a south easterner for the position, noting that such action would make the party more popular in the south-east.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian youths operating under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria urged President Buhari and the APC chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, to consider the south-east geopolitical zone in the election/selection of leaders for the 9th National Assembly.

According to the group, this is to promote internal cohesion and create a sense of belonging in all Nigerians in the interest of the general development of the country.

Going further, the group lamented that the south-east had been abandoned by the APC-led federal government in the distribution of political offices.

