Home | News | General | Actress Regina Daniels reportedly spotted partying it out with alleged 59-year-old husband Ned Nwoko at a club (video)

Beautiful actress Regina Daniels who reportedly tied the knot with former House of Representatives member, Ned Nwoko, keeps popping up on social media living her best life.

The young actress seems to be living her best life as a married woman. Photos of her cruising around in the best cars money can buy, having fun in luxurious places and traveling around emerge almost every day on social media.

There is a quote that says: "it is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages."

Well, it is safe to say Regina Daniels is more than friendly with her alleged husband as she was seen partying with the 59-year-old man in a club.

READ ALSO: Singer Speed Darlington rants over Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko

In a video that recently surfaced online, the two were seen sitting at a club just relaxing and having fun. Daniels was spotted holding shisha on the chair beside Nwoko.

The 59-year-old was dressed in casual wear paired with sneakers while his wife was seen beside him dressed also in casual jeans and top also paired with sneakers. Daniels was later spotted mingling with fans and friends while dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Daniels and the former House of Representatives member were spotted at their first public event together. The politician had attended the event in Delta state as he was being honoured with an award.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Can you marry an older lady or a younger man? - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...