Cancer survivor narrates how he defeated disease, found love in 8 months

A Nigerian man named Nosy Ude on Facebook recently narrated his crushing battle with cancer for the past eight months. According to him, he has come out to share his very emotional story in light of the recent wave of depression. Many Nigerians have drawn strength from his experiences and thanked him for being bold enough to share his deepest pains.

According to Nosy Ude, September 2018, after having 5 surgeries and a biopsy, he was told that he had tumour in his lymph nodes. For a while, he chose to believe that the tumor was harmless and not cancerous. But upon contacting doctors, he was told he needed to undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

Evidently, these aggressive means of treatment prescribed for him showed clearly that he had cancer. The first problem that came to Ude's mind was the money he needed to go through with the treatment.

As he said in his story, he was charged N565,000 for chemotherapy which he had to undergo every three weeks in 18 weeks. Despite the cost of treatment, Ude was determined to live so he went on with it.

The next problem that hit him was the pain and brutal suffering that came with the chemotherapy sessions. Not only did he lose hair, his skin also got deformed in the process. He lost a lot of weight and became a shadow of his former self.

Even more, Ude was consumed by the rigours of combining such health requirements as drinking water, eating and not letting water touch his skin in the least with looking for money to continue his treatment.

In the midst of his suffering, pain and frustration, Ude found love. This brightened his spirit and gave him more fuel to keep fighting for his life. Eight months down the line, this strong, determined man is now a cancer survivor. See his post below:

Many Nigerians could not help but react to his touching story. Several appreciated him for sharing his experiences and making it possible for depressed people to feel strength through his own pains.

See some of their comments below:

Recently, several countries marked World Cancer Day. To memorialise the occasion, Legit.ng shared the story of five Nigerian celebrities who lost their lives to cancer.

