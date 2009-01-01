Home | News | General | 6 months to Kogi election, Bello promises to clear backlog of workers' salaries

- Governor Yahaya Bello has promised that he would clear all backlog of workers' salaries in the state

- Bello said his administration did not incur any debt through the non-payment of salaries due to workers since he assumed office

- The governor, however, noted that what remains outstanding as workers’ salaries was incurred by the administration that preceded his which was passed to his administration

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised to clear all backlog of salaries owed by the state government to workers before December.

Daily Trust reports that the governor who spoke to newsmen in Kaduna shortly after the Northern State Governors Forum (NSGF), meeting explained that his administration did not incur any debt through the non-payment of salaries due to workers since he assumed office.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Legit.ng gathered that he said what remains outstanding as workers’ salaries was incurred by the administration that preceded his which was passed to his administration.

He said when he came on broad he tried to remove ghost workers and after doing that he has been able to pay all the salaries due to workers during his administration, saying what is remaining is what was owed workers during the previous administration.

Governor Bello stated that the previous administration applied for N80.5 billion from the federal government and that President Muhammadu Buhari approved N50.8 billion out of the money but that due to his prudence decided to withdraw only N20 billion.

He said the utilisation of the 20 billion was published in national dailies including how it was shared with the local governments. The governor said he is expecting the remaining N30.8 billion to clear the arrears

“What is owed by the previous administration is exactly what is owed now. Under my watch, I m not owing a single dine but inherited liability which Mr. President has approved. As soon as we draw that we shall clear all the arrears,” he stated, promising that before December, owing of salaries would be a thing of the past.

The governor assured the people of Kogi state that even without accessing the N30.8 billion that he would raise money and clear the remaining arrears.

READ ALSO: It's unfortunate you are seeking approval for Indian hemp - Presidency slams Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) national and state assembly members-elect in Kogi state endorsed the second term bid of Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the governorship election in November 2019.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better Which of President Buhari’s ministers should he retain for 2nd term? | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...