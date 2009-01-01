Home | News | General | Surprise as state university in S/South reportedly suspends 200-level student indefinitely for calling VC ‘foolish’ in Facebook post

- Akwa Ibom State University has reportedly suspended a second year student, Joy Nkanang, indefinitely, following a Facebook post in which she called the school’s VC ‘foolish’

- The student had made the post in response to the increase in cult activities and insecurity around the university campus

- The university stated that pending the conclusion of investigation into the case, Nkanang would remain suspended from studies and barred from entering the campus

- A source, however, disclosed that the student was not allowed to make any comment when she appeared before university officials

Following a Facebook post in which she allegedly called the vice chancellor ‘foolish’, a student of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Ikot Akpaden, has been suspended “indefinitely” from the institution.

According to Premium Times, the second year student of the Department of Performing Arts, Joy Nkanang, was suspended on May 9.

Legit.ng gathers that the Akwa Ibom indigene made the post on the social media platform on May 5, in response to the increase in cult activities and insecurity around the university campus.

She said: “AKSU what is happening? A dry cleaners shop was robbed last night along college road….”

Her post reportedly attracted some comments; including one from a Facebook user, which called for a protest against insecurity in the university.

In response to the call for protest, Nkanang had reportedly stated: “No…. we don’t want to spoil the schools image…. foolish vc.”

The “foolish vc” comment is said to have attracted the attention of the university and in the suspension letter, it was described as “gross misconduct” and a “breach of matriculation oath”.

The university stated that pending the conclusion of investigation into the case, Nkanang would remain suspended from studies and barred from entering the campus.

The suspension letter, signed by the institution’s registrar, John Udo, said Nkanang admitted before a meeting with university officials, that she did call the vice chancellor foolish.

However, according to a source who witnessed the proceedings of the meeting, when she appeared before the officials, Nkanang was not allowed to make any comment.

The source reportedly said: “They just asked her where she’s from in Akwa Ibom and who her father is.

“At the end of the meeting, they told her she is dismissed from school. She knelt down and begged, but nobody listened to her.”

The school’s spokesperson, Akaninyene Ibanga, disclosed on Friday evening, May 17, that the student may be recalled or expelled from the university when the case is “determined”.

Ibanga reportedly said Nkanang has not yet be invited to appear before a disciplinary committee.

When contacted on Friday evening also, Nkanang reportedly declined to comment.

The Akwa Ibom State University is owned by the state government, and the vice chancellor of the institution is Professor Eno Ibanga.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Goodness Chidinma took to Twitter to call out her brother Chijioke Nnamani’s alma mater, Madonna University.

According to her, the school got her brother arrested over a post he made on Facebook.

The controversial post described Madonna as a school where good lecturers are scarce and said the institution should be nice to the available ones before they resign.

