Home | News | General | Why we demolished popular Abuja nightclub Caramelo - FG gives insightful reason

- The federal has come forth with argument on why the popular nightclub Caramelo was destroyed

- The FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, said the demolition was done in compliance with renewed commitment to the city's masterplan

- Bello said the decision was painful but violation of rules will not be taken with levity

In the wake of condemnations trailing the demolition of a popular Abuja nightclub, Caramelo, the federal government has forward with an argument in defence of its action.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, while speaking on the demolition said the popular nightclub located in in Utako District of Abuja, was brought down its feet to restore the renewed commitment to the masterplan of the city.

Bello, who spoke on Friday, May 17, with journalists at the State House, said the effort to ensure compliance with the city’s master plan made the federal government take the decision.

Describing the decision as painful, Bello maintained that violation of rules and regulation guiding the city will not be taken with levity as federal government does not have it in plan to stop people from enjoying nightclub life.

He further explained that Caramelo was meant to be a clinic before being converted to a nightclub in what seemed to be a flagrant abuse.

Legit.ng had reported that Caramelo was destroyed days after the men of the Nigerian Police Force stormed the Abuja nightclub and arrested some female night dancers.

