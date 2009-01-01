Home | News | General | Usain Bolt reacts on IAAF’s ban on female athletes’ with high testosterone level

Former athlete Usain Bolt has urged South African athlete Castor Semenya to accept the new rules on hormone levels implemented by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Bolt revealed his stand on the controversial landmark ruling on testosterone during the launch of his electric scooter brand on Wednesday, May 15.

READ ALSO: Ric Flair, WWE legend rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency

"I heard about her story without following it very closely. For me it's just the rules. I don't make the rules but I enforce them," the eight time Olympic Champion was quoted as saying to AFP.

Bolt preferred this practical approach to the situation and believed it would be more strategic for Semenya to accept the new rules and move forward.

"When there is rule I never discuss it, I just bend over and move on," Bolt added.

The Jamaican eight-time Olympic Champion is among the first athletes to publicly agree with IAAF over Semenya, while most are still coming to terms with the rule labeling it discriminatory.

Semenya, an Olympic and Commonwealth 800m champion, was born with intersex traits that makes her body naturally produce high levels of testosterone.

The decision was announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and it came after the 28-year-old South African tried to challenge the new IAAF rules.

Semenya and other athletes with rare differences ofsexual development (DSD), will now have to regulate their testosterone levels if they are to compete in track events ranging from 400 metres to one mile.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

They will be required to lower their hormone levels below 5 nmol/L of blood as treatment for their natural levels.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa's 2016 Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya has been ordered to take medications before competing in any event by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

This comes after the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist challenged a controversial International Association of Athletics Federations rule targeting women who naturally produce high levels of testosterone.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports however ruled on Wednesday, May 1, that Semenya will have to take medications that suppress her testosterone output to continue competing.

Semenya is believed to have an intersex condition that causes her body to naturally produce testosterone at levels much higher than most women.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...